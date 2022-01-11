Lawsuit claims 16 top colleges overcharged over 170,000 students by ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’

On Sunday, a lawsuit was filed in Illinois federal court against 16 prestigious universities on behalf of five former college students who believe the schools overcharged more than 170,000 financial aid recipients by "at least hundreds of millions of dollars."

Some of the country's most exclusive universities were accused: Brown University, the California Institute of Technology, the University of Chicago, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Duke University, Emory University, Georgetown University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Notre Dame, Northwestern University, the University of Pennsylvania, Rice University, Vanderbilt University and Yale University.

The suit alleges that the schools use a shared methodology to calculate applicants' financial needs, that these schools occasionally consider financial status in the admissions process and that this system amounts to price-fixing, which is "almost always illegal," according to the Federal Trade Comission.



"Price fixing is an agreement (written, verbal, or inferred from conduct) among competitors that raises, lowers, or stabilizes prices or competitive terms," reads the FTC's website. "When competitors agree to restrict competition, the result is often higher prices."

CNBC Make It reached out to all of the universities but most declined to comment.

"Yale's financial aid policy is 100% compliant with all applicable laws," said Karen N. Peart, spokesperson for Yale University.

"The University has not been served with the lawsuit, so we are aware of it only from media reports. Based on a preliminary review, the complaint against Brown has no merit and Brown is prepared to mount a strong effort to make this clear," said Brian E. Clark, spokesperson for Brown University. "Brown is fully committed to making admission decisions for U.S. undergraduate applicants independent of ability to pay tuition, and we meet the full demonstrated financial need of those students who matriculate. If we are served with the complaint, we will conduct a full review and respond as appropriate through the legal process."