Tax filers should expect delays as the IRS deals with limited staffing and last year's backlog

Tax season begins on Jan. 24 and filers should expect delays as the IRS combats a backlog and limited staffing, Treasury officials say.

The IRS still had not processed 6 million individual returns already submitted by taxpayers as of Dec. 23, according to the agency, and the situation may get worse as the new tax season kicks off.

"In many areas, we are unable to deliver the amount of service and enforcement that our taxpayers and tax system deserves and needs," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

There were fewer than 15,000 workers to handle the 240 million incoming calls during the first half of 2021, which is one person for every 16,000 calls.

And only 7% of taxpayers reached an agent during last year's filing season, according to Taxpayer Advocate Service's mid-year report.

However, you may avoid delays by filing electronically with direct deposit, Rettig said, and watch for errors — especially for stimulus and advance child tax credit payments — which may require a manual review.

Here's what else to know before filing your return.