United cuts flights as about 3,000 workers call out sick from Covid

Travelers push their luggage past baggage claim inside the United Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) during the holiday season as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Omicron variant threatens to increase case numbers in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 22, 2021.

United Airlines is trimming its schedule to address a surge in sick calls among employees, CEO Scott Kirby told employees.

United has about 3,000 workers out sick with Covid, he said, which is about 4% of its workforce.

United late last year extended triple pay for pilots to pick up trips through most of January. The pilots' union said sick calls among aviators was at a record.

JetBlue Airways was the first carrier to cut back its schedule because of a surge in infection rates among crews, which was later followed by Alaska Airlines. American Airlines said it would do the same this week as Covid rates climbed among regional carriers.

