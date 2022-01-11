WEF report warns of Covid inequalities fueling social tensions across the globe

Demonstrators holds a banner with 'Covid slave ticket' written while they protest against the compulsory vaccination campaign against SARSCoV2, Belgium.

New research from the organizers of the annual Davos gatherings in the Swiss Alps warns of inequalities stemming from the coronavirus pandemic that could flare domestic and cross-border tensions around the world.

This year's Global Risks Report by the World Economic Forum describes a "global divergence" — where poorer nations have much lower Covid-19 vaccination rates and , therefore, face more prolonged economic troubles.

"Covid-19 and its economic and societal consequences continue to pose a critical threat to the world. Vaccine inequality and a resultant uneven economic recovery risk compounding social fractures and geopolitical tensions," WEF said in the report published Tuesday.

"The resulting global divergence will create tensions — within and across borders — that risk worsening the pandemic's cascading impacts and complicating the coordination needed to tackle common challenges."

Aside from the catastrophic death toll, one of the most immediate impacts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the ensuing rise in inequality, many economists have said. They've noted that many people have faced job insecurity or haven't had the means to attend online education due to lockdowns.

Richer countries have had earlier access to Covid-19 vaccines and many are already administering their third, or even forth, doses of the vaccine to their citizens. Meanwhile, poorer countries are struggling to see their populations receive even a first dose.