Biden says inflation report shows progress in slowing down runaway prices

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the one-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2022.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday touted the new consumer inflation report as evidence that price jumps have started to slow, but acknowledged that the economy has a ways to go before Americans see cost hikes return to a typical level.

"Today's report—which shows a meaningful reduction in headline inflation over last month, with gas prices and food prices falling—demonstrates that we are making progress in slowing the rate of price increases," the president said in a prepared statement.

"At the same time, this report underscores that we still have more work to do," he added, "with price increases still too high and squeezing family budgets."

The president's remarks came hours after the Labor Department said that Americans paid 0.5% more for goods and services in December. That increase put the year-over-year inflation jump at a whopping 7%, the hottest 12-month price gain since 1982.

But Biden's remarks highlight what many economists see as evidence that inflation increases appear to be peaking. Prices rose 0.3% in August, 0.4% in September, 0.9% in October, 0.8% in November and 0.5% in December, according to the Labor Department.

Should that trend continue, the lofty year-over-year jumps would ease.

While this downtrend does not suggest that prices are declining, it does indicate that the rate of price increases is falling. That would start the process by which year-over-year inflation would recede back to the Federal Reserve's 2% target.