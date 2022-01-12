Omicron cases are less severe, hospital stays shorter than delta at large California health system

Patients at a large health system in Southern California who had the omicron Covid variant were much less likely to need hospitalization, intensive care or die from the virus compared with people infected with the delta strain, a study found this week.

Infectious disease experts found omicron patients at Kaiser Permanente Southern California were 74% less likely to end up in ICUs and 91% less likely die compared with delta patients. None of the patients with omicron required mechanical ventilation, the study found.

The risk of hospitalization was 52% lower in omicron patients compared with delta, according to the study, which has not yet been peer reviewed. Researchers are publishing studies before they are reviewed by other experts due to the urgency of the pandemic.

Hospital stays for patients with omicron were also about 3 days shorter compared with people with delta. Unvaccinated patients were also less likely to develop severe disease, according to the data.

"Reductions in disease severity associated with Omicron variant infections were evident among both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients, and among those with or without documented prior SARS-CoV-2 infection," the team of researchers found.

Kaiser Permanente Southern California provides care to more than 4.7 million people. The study analyzed more than 52,000 omicron cases and nearly 17,000 delta cases.

The large U.S. study adds to a growing body of real-world data from the United Kingdom and South Africa indicating that the omicron variant, while more contagious, doesn't make people as sick as the delta variant.