Nominate a company for CNBC's 2022 Disruptor 50 list

CNBC is now accepting nominations for the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50, our annual list of private companies using breakthrough technology to transform industries and build the next generation of great public companies.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 4, at 3 pm Eastern time. All independent, privately-owned companies founded after Jan. 1, 2007, are eligible, and any company founder or executive, investor in the company, or any of their communications representatives are welcome to submit the nomination form.

This year's Disruptor 50 list will be CNBC's tenth annual, and as we prepare to reveal the next list of game-changing companies, we'll also take a fresh look at the past decade and reflect on the paths of companies that made the inaugural list in 2013. Among the companies on the original list, 21 have gone public, while 14 have been acquired, some by incumbent giants including Alphabet (the parent of Google), Meta Platforms (the parent of Facebook), and United Healthcare, others by private equity firms or even by other start-ups.

There have been some phenomenal success stories from that first year's list — sector-defining companies such as Twitter, Pinterest, Uber, Airbnb, Spotify and Warby Parker, to name a few. We'll be rolling out a company-by-company feature covering the inaugural Disruptor 50 in our weekly newsletter. That newsletter also provides updates on the more than 200 companies (85 of which are now public) that have been named to the Disruptor 50 list over the last nine years.

The 2021 Disruptor 50 has already delivered a fair share to the public markets – six of last year's honorees have made their public debut since we announced the list last May, including 2021's top-ranked disruptor, Robinhood. That means a new No. 1 company is guaranteed for 2022. Who will it be?

Nominees for the 2022 Disruptor 50 will be put through a comprehensive and rigorous process of researching and scoring across a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including scalability, revenue and user growth, and workforce diversity. An advisory board made up of leading thinkers in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship will provide weighting for the quantitative criteria, while a team of CNBC editorial staff will read submissions and provide qualitative assessments of every single nominee. This is no small feat; a record 1,565 companies were nominated for the 2021 list.

Winners will be notified in April, and the list will be released in May across CNBC's TV and digital platforms. Eligible companies can submit their nominations for the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 by clicking here.