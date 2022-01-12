'The IRS is in crisis.' Here's what to know as taxpayer advocate warns of potential for refund delays in 2022

The upcoming tax-filing season is shaping up to be a chaotic one.

The National Taxpayer Advocate on Wednesday released a report to Congress detailing processing issues at the IRS last year and also offering a warning for this year's tax season, which will begin when the agency starts accepting 2021 returns on Jan. 24.

"I am deeply concerned about the upcoming filing season," said Erin M. Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate. "Paper is the IRS' Kryptonite, and the agency is still buried in it."

In December, the agency had 6 million unprocessed individual tax returns and 2.3 million unprocessed amended individual tax returns, according to the report. It also had backlogs of 2 million unprocessed employee quarterly tax returns and roughly 5 million pieces of taxpayer mail, some from April.

Many taxpayers remained without refunds some nine months after filing.

Additionally, Americans visited the IRS website to learn the status of their tax refunds more than 630 million times in 2021, a number that reflects deep frustration with the speed and efficiency of the tax collection agency, according to the report.

"The IRS is in crisis and needs to apply resources to its core mission – processing these returns and paying the corresponding refunds," the watchdog report says.

How to avoid delays

The IRS is urging Americans to file their 2021 tax returns online and as soon as possible to avoid delays in processing and receiving refunds.

"Planning for the nation's filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working nonstop these past several months to prepare," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a Monday statement. "The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don't face processing delays."

The IRS anticipates that most taxpayers who file electronically, choose direct deposit and have no issues with their tax return will receive their refund within 21 days. It is sending out letters in January that should be used to accurately prepare returns.

"People should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax return to avoid delays," Rettig said.

The IRS Free File program, which is available to taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2021, will open on Jan. 14, the agency said. In addition, many other tax-filing software programs will be available for people to use for the start of the season.