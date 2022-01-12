Solar window start-up aims to turn skyscrapers into vertical solar farms with investment from major window manufacturer

A material science start-up, Ubiquitous Energy, is raising tens of millions of dollars to turn windows into surfaces that capture solar energy. The California start-up announced on Tuesday it closed a $30 million funding round, including an investment from consumer window and door manufacturing giant Andersen Corporation, bringing its total funding raised to $70 million.

Ubiquitous makes a coating for windows that uses semiconducting materials to convert sunlight into electricity. The coating is just nanometers thick and tiny wires connect the solar window to electrical systems where the energy is used

The pre-revenue company will use the most recent funding to do manufacturing research and development work, CEO Susan Stone told CNBC. Ubiquitous aims to be producing at scale by early 2024, Stone said.

When they get there, "we'll be able to make floor to ceiling glass," Stone said. "We can turn skyscrapers into vertical solar farms."

Ubiquitous is also targeting the home residential market, which makes the Anderson investment particularly strategic. Anderson is a private company and doesn't disclose its financials, but did tell CNBC it had revenues exceeding $3 billion in 2021.

Anderson was particularly impressed with Ubiquitous because its solar film is clear and unobtrusively integrated into the window frame.

"While there are competing solar window technologies under development, most have tradeoffs in transparency, color, viewing area obstruction, haze, or energy efficiency, making it challenging for consumers to accept them as alternatives to standard windows," wrote Prabhakar (KP) Karri and Karl Halling, who led the company's investment in a response to CNBC's query.