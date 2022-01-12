What to watch today: Wall Street edged higher after two-session tech rebound

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, with a seemingly clear path to a second term heading the central bank, declared on Tuesday the U.S. economy is both healthy enough and in need of tighter monetary policy to control inflation. That will likely mean interest rate hikes this year, tapering of monthly asset purchases and reducing the Fed's balance sheet. (CNBC)

Scientists are seeing signals the rapidly spreading Covid omicron variant may be have peaked in Britain and may be ready to do the same in the U.S. Omicron has proved so contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa. (AP)



* British PM apologizes, admits attending Downing Street lockdown party (CNBC)

The White House is increasing federal support for Covid testing for schools in a bid to keep them open as the omicron variant rips across the U.S. The Biden administration announced Wednesday it's making a dedicated stream of 5 million rapid tests and 5 million lab-based PCR tests available to schools starting this month. (AP)

Biopharmaceutical company Ocugen (OCGN) jumped 5.5% in premarket trading after a booster dose of its vaccine candidate Covaxin was shown to neutralize the Covid-19 omicron and delta variants. The results were results from a study conducted at Emory University. (Press Release)

Delta Air Lines (DAL) sent the country's largest flight attendant union a cease-and-desist letter after its president criticized the company's shortened sick leave policy for staff with Covid. The union has been trying to organize at Delta since November 2019. (CNBC)

Biogen (BIIB) sank 9% in premarket trading after Medicare agreed to only partially cover the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. Medicare will cover the treatment only if patients are enrolled in clinical trials and have early-stage symptoms. (Reuters)

The House select committee investigating last year's deadly Capitol riot on Tuesday dismissed a right-wing conspiracy suggesting the FBI helped to incite the invasion. Multiple Republican politicians have publicly asked questions fueling the debunked narrative. (CNBC)



* Biden urges the Senate to bypass filibuster to pass voting rights bills (CNBC)

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of federal fraud charges last week, will be placed on a $500,000 bond secured by property and sentenced Sept. 12 under terms proposed in a court filing on Tuesday night. The court filing also sets a timeline for both sides to file post-trial motions. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is in talks with Major League Baseball to acquire the rights to its weekday package, according to people with knowledge of the deal who asked not to be named because discussions are confidential. An agreement would, for the first time, align the most valuable U.S. tech company with a pro sports media package. (CNBC)