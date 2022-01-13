Japan stocks set to dip; Wall Street gains despite hot U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE — Japan markets were set to dip on Thursday even after Wall Street saw gains despite a red-hot inflation report that set market expectations for rate hikes. Meanwhile, Covid worries also came back into focus as the World Health Organization warned that omicron cases are "off the charts."

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,675 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,650. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,765.66.

Australia's ASX 200, however, rose 0.35% in early trading.

In earnings, Taiwan's TSMC is set to report fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

Investors will keep an eye on Covid developments, as the World Health Organization reported a record 15 million new Covid-19 cases globally for a single week, as omicron rapidly replaces delta as the dominant variant across the globe.