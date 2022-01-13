Ford's market cap tops $100 billion for first time ever

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley walks to speak at a news conference at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, September 17, 2020.

DETROIT – Ford Motor's market value topped $100 billion for the first time ever as the automaker's stock hit a new 52-week high in Thursday morning trading.

Ford's shares jumped by as much as 4.6% to $25.59, hitting another 20-plus-year high. Its market value was about $102 billion as of 11:10 a.m. Thursday.

The gains have been fueled by Fords' plans to increase production of electric vehicles, including the Mustang Mach-E crossover and an upcoming electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup that's due out this spring. The efforts are part of a Ford+ turnaround plan led by CEO Jim Farley, who took over the helm in October 2020.

Ford's now worth more than crosstown rival General Motors, at about $90 billion, as well as electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive, at $75 billion, that has failed to sustain gains following a blockbuster IPO in November. Ford continues to significantly trail market cap-leader Tesla at more than $1 trillion market cap.