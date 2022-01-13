'Green' fuels will cost the consumer — but we need to think long term, Maersk CEO says

The CEO of shipping giant Moller-Maersk admitted to CNBC Thursday that shifting to "green" fuels would come at a cost, but emphasized the importance of focusing on the bigger picture rather than short-term pain.

Soren Skou's comments come a day after his company said it wanted the entire business to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the year 2040, 10 years ahead of its previous goal.

"When we embark on this carbon neutrality journey, we are going to use … green fuels," Skou, who was speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe," said. As a starting point, these fuels were "probably two to three times … much more expensive," Skou said.

"But we're looking at this over a 20 year horizon and therefore, we think that the inflationary impact will be very modest when it comes out to the consumer."

"As an example, we are spending around $400 per container on fuels today," Skou said. "If it triples we need to spend another $800 per container."

"That's of course a lot, but … inside the container you have 8,000 pairs of sneakers, for instance, so it's 10 cents per pair of sneakers. So that's why I think … for the consumer, it will be manageable."