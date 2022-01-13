January 6 committee subpoenas Google, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit in probe of Capitol attack

The House select committee investigating the deadly Capitol riot has subpoenaed social media giants Twitter, Reddit and the parent companies of Facebook and Google, the panel's chairman said Thursday.

The select committee had asked for a trove of records last summer from those and other social companies, but said it received "inadequate responses" from some of the largest platforms.

The committee again demanded that Google parent company Alphabet, Twitter, Reddit and Meta — formerly known as Facebook — hand over a slew of records related to domestic terrorism, the spread of misinformation and efforts to influence or overturn the 2020 election.

"Two key questions for the Select Committee are how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy, and what steps — if any — social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence," Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement Thursday.

"It's disappointing that after months of engagement, we still do not have the documents and information necessary to answer those basic questions," Thompson said. "The Select Committee is working to get answers for the American people and help ensure nothing like January 6th ever happens again. We cannot allow our important work to be delayed any further."

Representatives for Meta, Alphabet, Twitter and Reddit did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

— CNBC's Lauren Feiner contributed to this report.