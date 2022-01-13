Op-ed: These big names propelled the S&P 500 in 2021. Here’s what’s ahead for 2022

There has been tremendous focus on how significant a small number of stocks were to the S&P 500's nearly 29% total return in 2021.

Perhaps this typifies sour grapes, as most active managers underperformed the S&P 500 last year. Witnessing the top contributors — Apple, Microsoft, Google, Tesla, and Nvidia — soar higher was like watching a speeding train whose destination you desperately want to reach. Instead, you merely chug behind at a slower pace due to fear that the leaders might crash soon after you jump onboard.

Apple and its band of four giants were up an average of 65% last year, more than double the index's return, and responsible for 31% of the S&P's return last year.

While it might be fascinating to look at one year in isolation, it's more useful to study whether this level of concentration is habitual or extreme. We looked at the past 15 years of returns, analyzing the data around the top contributors each year and their impact on the total market.

We excluded 2018 and 2008 because they were negative years, which distorts the numbers, applying huge contributions to the winners relative to the overall market. This phenomenon also applies to years when the market was basically flat: 2015, 2011, and 2007.

As the table below illustrates, there was only one year, 2020, in which the top five had a larger impact on the overall market's return than in 2021, an astounding 62% versus 31%. Those names — AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, NVDA, and FB — were among the largest Covid beneficiaries, whose earnings and growth accelerated well beyond Wall Street expectations.

Despite the strength of the "reopening trade," three of the 2020 names — Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia — reappeared in 2021, thanks to both their Covid-agnostic earnings growth as well as sheer market value.