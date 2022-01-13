Republican National Committee threatens to pull nominees from presidential debates

The stage for the final presidential debate of the US 2020 presidential elections is being tested for light and sound at Belmont University on October 21, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Republican National Committee on Thursday threatened to bar future presidential nominees from debates sponsored by the nonpartisan commission that has hosted the events for decades.

In a letter sent to the Commission on Presidential Debates and obtained by NBC News, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel accused the organization of failing to enact reforms that "would restore trust in the debates process."

"So long as the CPD appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful reforms necessary to restore its credibility with the Republican Party as a fair and nonpartisan actor, the RNC will take every step to ensure that future Republican presidential nominees are given that opportunity elsewhere," McDaniel wrote.

"Accordingly, the RNC will initiate the process of amending the Rules of the Republican Party at our upcoming Winter Meeting to prohibit future Republican nominees from participating in CPD-sponsored debates," she continued, adding that the GOP and its voters have "lost faith" in the commission.