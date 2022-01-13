If you are quitting a job amid the 'Great Resignation,' here are some options for health insurance

The resignation rate has increased at large organizations and small businesses, with more than 4.5 million workers quitting their jobs in November, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If you recently left your employer — or are planning to — here are your options to make sure you have health insurance:

You can keep your job-based insurance policy through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, or COBRA. By federal law, this coverage lets you continue coverage — typically for up to 18 months — after you leave your employer.

You can buy an Affordable Care Act (ACA) plan through a public exchange on the health insurance marketplace.

Or, switch to your spouse or partner's plan, if available.

"It's a three-pronged decision — spouse, ACA or COBRA," says certified financial planner Carolyn McClanahan, who began her career as a physician and later founded Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida.

She recommends making these considerations in reviewing your options. "It's important to not only weigh the cost of the premiums, but the cost of the deductibles and copays and your underlying health condition," said McClanahan, an M.D. and also a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council.

With COBRA, you can usually keep the same health-care providers, experts say, but you'll have to pay more. You may be required to pay the entire premium for coverage — up to 102% of the cost to the plan. On the other hand, a new government report shows the majority of consumers enrolled in ACA coverage on HealthCare.gov have deductibles under $1,000.

Kyu Rhee, a primary care physician and chief medical officer at Aetna CVS Health, said to think about these criteria when evaluating marketplace plans.