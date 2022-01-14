CNBC Pro

Here are JPMorgan's new favorite stocks for January

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProGoldman Sachs names 6 global stocks to own as sustainability focus kicks into high gear
Zavier Ong
watch now
VIDEO07:23
CNBC ProSnapchat, Amazon, and Tesla are some of today's top investments: Pro Market Movers Jan. 13
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProBernstein likes these software stocks to play the future of the metaverse
Tanaya Macheel
Read More