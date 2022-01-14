Japan stocks set to dip as investors await China's trade data for December

SINGAPORE — Japan markets were set to fall on Friday as the recent rally in U.S. stocks broke momentum with the Nasdaq snapping a three-day winning streak.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,330, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,280. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,489.13.

Australia's ASX 200 also dipped 0.5% in early trade.

In the day ahead, investors will be anticipating the release of China's trade data on its exports and imports for December.

South Korea's central bank is also due to release its interest rate decision on Friday.

Over on Wall Street, stocks struggled on Thursday as a rebound in tech stocks faded, erasing gains from earlier this week.

The S&P 500 slid 1.42% to 4,659.03, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.51% to 14,806.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 176.70 points to close at 36,113.62 after rising more than 200 points earlier in the day.