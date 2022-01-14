Here's the full list of the best-selling electric cars in China for 2021

A Neta (Nezha) V electric car is on display at the Hozon Auto stand during an auto show in Tianjin, China, on Oct. 4, 2021.

BEIJING — Tesla and BYD remained by far the market leaders in China's electric car market in 2021, while new competitors emerged against smaller rivals like Nio, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

Budget electric car Hongguang Mini retained the best-selling spot — more than tripling sales last year to 395,451 units, the association data showed Thursday.

But more expensive cars from Tesla and BYD dominated the top vehicles sold in the new energy vehicle category, which includes battery-powered and hybrid cars.

Here's the list of top 15 best-selling new energy passenger cars, including SUVs, in China for 2021:

1. Hongguan Mini (SAIC-GM-Wuling)

2. Qin (BYD)

3. Model Y (Tesla)

4. Model 3 (Tesla)

5. Han (BYD)

6. Song (BYD)

7. Li One (Li Auto)

8. eQ (Chery)

9. Benben EV (Changan)

10. Aion S (GAC Motor spin-off)

11. Ora Black Cat (Great Wall Motor)

12. P7 (Xpeng)

13. Tang (BYD)

14. Ora Good Cat (Great Wall Motor)

15. Nezha V (Hozon Auto)

Three BYD models ranked among the top 10, with the BYD Qin sedan reaching sales of 187,227 units — and outselling all Tesla models.

Close behind the BYD Qin was Tesla's Model Y, which launched in China last year and leaped to the top of the high-end new energy SUV category with 169,853 units sold in 2021, according to the association.

Tesla's Model 3 came next, with 150,890 units sold last year, up nearly 10% from 2020, the data showed.