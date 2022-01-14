This 29-year-old launched a business to support Black NFT artists—and it made $140,000 in 10 months: I see it as a way to 'rebalance power'

In early 2021, Iris Nevins, a longtime art collector, officially dedicated her career to uplifting artists.

She originally planned to create an online store for artists to sell their work, along with her co-founder, Omar Desire. But when she learned about NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, in 2020, she decided the technology would be a "much more profound way to help artists."

"We thought that we could do more, have bigger impact and generate more revenue for the artists, for ourselves, [with NFTs] than trying to sell prints and paintings online," Nevins, 29, tells CNBC Make It.

In February 2021, Nevins and her team launched NFT studio Umba Daima, which promotes artists and educates people about Web3. Among its many offerings, the Umba Daima team manages and consults with artists, earning a percentage of their sales, and helps build online communities for marketplaces.

Umba Daima also launched a number of sub-brands, which it oversees. The first was Black NFT Art, followed quickly by the NFT Roundtable podcast and virtual exhibit The Unseen Gallery.

"We noticed that the artists that were having a lot of success had these really strong communities around them that were promoting or reposting on social media or participating in their drops," Nevins says. The studio launched Black NFT Art "in an attempt to create that kind of experience for Black artists."

One example of Umba Daima's success is artist Andre Oshea, who the company managed for about four and a half months. His NFT sales were low when he first started working with Umba Daima, but now, "Andre Oshea is one of the top Black artists in the space," Nevins says.

In 2021, Umba Daima made $140,000 in revenue from all of its brands.

Though it's a milestone, the team is still bootstrapping. Nevins hasn't paid herself, even though she quit her day job to focus on Umba Daima full-time. Most of her team members are essentially volunteers, she says, although she pays them when she can. "We're a good way from being profitable, but I'm hoping that it can happen soon."

She's thankful for people like Tonya Evans, professor at Pennsylvania State Dickinson Law, and Kyle Hill, head of crypto at consultancy platform Troika IO, who have helped Umba Daima along the way. "It's been really nice, especially as a Black woman founder, to have people provide so much support and believe in me so much," Nevins says.