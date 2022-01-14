One of the world's biggest offshore wind farms gears up for full operations

One of the turbines at the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm, which is located in waters off England's east coast.

Turbine commissioning at one of the world's biggest offshore wind farms is complete and full operations are slated to begin in the first quarter of 2022, according to German power firm RWE.

The 857 megawatt Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm is situated in waters off England's east coast and uses 90 wind turbines from Danish firm Vestas.

In a statement Thursday RWE said Triton Knoll would produce "sufficient electricity to meet the needs of around 800,000 homes each year." Investment in the project amounts to approximately £2 billion (around $2.74 billion).

RWE has a 59% stake in Triton Knoll. Its other owners are Kansai Electric Power and J-Power, who have stakes of 16% and 25%, respectively. RWE is responsible for the project's construction, operation and maintenance.

Triton Knoll produced its first power in March 2021and its final turbine was installed last September.