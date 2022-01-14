CNBC Pro

RBC Capital Markets downgrades Ford, sees limited upside for the stock in the near term

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says buy the dip in Chipotle, sees stock rallying nearly 30%
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Apple, SolarEdge, Netflix, Target & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProAnalysts are getting worried about Netflix ahead of earnings next week
Hannah Miao
Read More