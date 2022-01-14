U.S. intelligence points to a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine in the next month

A BMP-2 amphibious infantry fighting vehicle during field firing practice ahead of the 78th birthday of the guards tank army of the Western Military District at the Golovenki range outside Moscow.

WASHINGTON – Intelligence agencies monitoring Russian cyber operations against Ukraine believe Russia's pattern of activity could signal a ground invasion of Ukraine within the next 30 days, the White House said Friday.

The new timeline is the latest sign of how imminent the Biden administration believes a Russian attack against Ukraine could be, and how urgent its effort to negotiate a peaceful settlement has become.

The U.S. has pledged to respond to any military incursion with unprecedented economic sanctions on members of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle. But this could trigger retaliatory moves by Moscow against the West – up to and including cuts in the energy that flows from Russia to the rest of the world. Russia is the largest supplier of oil, natural gas and coal to Europe.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki said analysts had first noticed a sharp uptick in December of coordinated social media misinformation via Russian-backed channels aimed at destabilizing the Ukrainian government.

"The Russian military plans to begin these activities several weeks before a military invasion, which could begin between mid-January and mid-February," Psaki said.

The revelation came just hours after Russian cyber operatives had disabled Ukraine's main government agency websites, replacing the agency homepages with a message to all Ukrainians that read, in part: "Be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future."

The threat facing Ukraine is far more serious than a mere cyberattack. More than 200,000 Russian troops are currently positioned along the country's border with Ukraine. Based on the troop movements, U.S. military analysts see the potential for numerous different invasion routes.