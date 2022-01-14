Work-from-anywhere jobs are hard to come by. These companies have them

The Dyrt co-founders Kevin Long and Sarah Smith work out of their camper van while traveling around the country.

Sarah Smith and Kevin Long have taken remote work to a new level. Their office is a camper van.

The location varies. The married couple, co-founders of camping app The Dyrt, ditched their Portland, Oregon, office and went fully remote when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. In July 2021, they decided to travel around the U.S. for several months, working wherever they landed.

"It's a new world order," said Long, 47, who is currently working with Smith, 52, in Phoenix. In fact, the pair managed to secure $11 million in funding while on the road.

They have extended that same philosophy to their 44 employees, who are scattered around the country. The startup is still hiring for 14 open positions and plans to add more after its most recent round of funding.

Yet working from anywhere isn't the norm when it comes to remote jobs, according to data from FlexJobs.

About 95% of remote jobs require employees to be based in a specific location, the career website found. (A list of the companies with the most work-from-anywhere job listings in 2021 is below.)

The geographic requirements may be based on state, city, country or even region of the country. To be sure, even The Dyrt's employees are restricted to working in the U.S. and its time zones, unless it is briefly during an extended vacation.