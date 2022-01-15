CNBC Pro

The reasons behind the market's turbulent start to 2022 and why the bears are not yet in control

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProSantoli: The S&P 500 falls as banks stumble, but the index remains over a key level. Will the cushion hold?
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli: Energy and banks roar to start the year, but are they due for a rest soon?
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli: After key inflation report, the market enters a neutral spot in time for big earnings
Michael Santoli
Read More