Chinese yuan could come under more pressure after surprise rate cut

Banknotes of Renminbi arranged for photography on July 3 2018 in Hong Kong.

China's central bank unexpectedly cut loan rates on Monday — a move that will likely put more downward pressure on the Chinese currency, one analyst said.

"What has happened this morning won't help the [Chinese yuan's] case. And should contribute to further downward pressure on CNY," Gareth Berry, Macquarie Group's foreign exchange strategist, told CNBC on Monday, adding that it could push up the range toward 6.55 yuan per dollar.

The Chinese yuan is currently trading at about 6.34 to the dollar on Monday.

In an attempt to boost the economy, the Chinese central bank said it will cut the interest rate on 700 billion yuan ($110 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to 2.85% — 10 basis points lower, according to Reuters.

This was the first time People's Bank of China cut the MLF rate since April 2020.

While the rate cut was in line with market expectation, it also shows Chinese policymakers are concerned about economic growth, said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, in a note.

"Economic growth is clearly under pressure, recent omicron outbreaks in China exacerbated the downside risk. The lower inflation opened policy room. We think China is at the early stage of a rate cut cycle," he said.