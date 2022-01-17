This dietitian quit drinking coffee 4 years ago. Here's what she eats and drinks now 'for energy and focus'

I was a coffee fanatic for most of my adult life. But four years ago, after a concussion from a car accident, my doctor suggested taking a break from caffeine to see if it would help reduce my symptoms of headaches and brain fog.

Although studies are limited, some researchers have found that too much caffeine can irritate your already-sensitive brain and slow recovery, especially during the first few weeks after an injury.

As a dietitian of 20 years, that was enough incentive for me to give up caffeine and find alternatives for energy and focus.

Keep in mind, though, that everyone tolerates caffeine differently. For healthy adults, the FDA says that 400 milligrams (about four or five cups) of coffee a day isn't generally associated with dangerous effects. But if you start to experience signs of excessive intake — difficulty sleeping, a rapid heartbeat, jitteriness — you may want to cut back.

Along with prioritizing sleep, physical activity and time outdoors, here are five foods and drinks I stock up on to stay energized — without the caffeine: