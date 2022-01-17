Meituan backs A.I. chip start-up as Chinese tech giants pour money into semiconductors

China laid out seven "frontier" technologies in its 14th Five Year Plan. These are areas that China will focus research on and include semiconductors and brain-computer fusion.

Chinese artificial intelligence chip start-up Axera has raised 800 million yuan ($126 million) from investors including food delivery giant Meituan, as the country's largest tech firms continue to pour money into semiconductors.

The funding round included a number of other investors including Qiming Venture Partners. The latest capital injection comes after Axera raised money just months ago in August, highlighting investor appetite in China's semiconductor start-ups.

Beijing has made boosting self-sufficiency as well as research and development into semiconductors a top priority, with the country's industry still relying heavily on foreign technology. Chips, which go into everything from smartphones to cars, are seen as strategically important by governments.

However, there is currently a global shortage of semiconductors causing a lack of supply of some consumer electronics products like games consoles.

The Chinese government's focus on semiconductors has prompted the country's tech giants to pour money into the space.

Last year, Tencent invested in Shanghai-headquartered Enflame Technology. Tencent also launched three of its own chips.

After setting up a standalone AI chip unit last year, Baidu launched the second generation of its AI semiconductor.