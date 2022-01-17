The top 10 companies for workers of color, according to employee reviews

Job opportunities abound in today's tight labor market, and workers have more information than ever at their fingertips to find a company they'll enjoy working for. One aspect job-seekers are looking into are the commitments companies are making in improving diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

To that end, a recent report from Comparably highlights some of the best companies as rated by employees of color. The anonymous employee ratings cover 16 workplace culture metrics, including compensation (salary, bonus, raises), career growth (opportunities, mentorship, goals), leadership (CEO, executives, direct managers) and work environment (work-life balance, perks and benefits, coworkers).

Data was collected between November 2020 and November 2021.

Here are the top 10 companies as rated by employees of color, including more information on each organization's DEI leaders and efforts.