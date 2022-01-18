Apple says antitrust bills could cause 'millions of Americans' to suffer malware attacks

Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook listens as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a meeting with members of his national security team and private sector leaders to discuss how to "improve the nation's cybersecurity," in the East Room at the White House in Washington, August 25, 2021.

Apple warned in a letter sent to lawmakers Tuesday that antitrust bills being considered in the Senate would increase the risk of security breaches to iPhone users, in part because they could force it to allow sideloading, where apps are downloaded outside the App Store.

Apple's pushback reflects growing concern from the iPhone maker about the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act, both of which are scheduled to be considered this week.

"The bills put consumers in harm's way because of the real risk of privacy and security breaches," Apple's senior director of government affairs, Timothy Powderly, wrote in a letter to the Senate Justice Committee viewed by CNBC.

Apple has drawn consistent scrutiny from regulators in the past few years over its control of the App Store, which is the only way to install software on an iPhone. Apple takes a cut of between 15% and 30% on digital purchases made through iPhone apps.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act, introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, would prohibit dominant platforms from favoring their own products over rivals.

That could have significant implications for companies like Apple and Google, which host rival apps on their app stores alongside their own, and Amazon, which sells private-label products on its marketplace alongside third-party brands.

The Open App Markets Act, introduced by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., would similarly prevent dominant platforms from preferencing their own products, but is focused specifically on app stores.

The bill would prevent companies with dominant app stores, like Apple and Google, from conditioning distribution of an app on whether the developer uses the platform's in-app payment system, for example.