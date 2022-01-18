Asia-Pacific markets trade higher as expectations for faster central bank tightening rise

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets rose in morning trade on Tuesday following a quiet day on Wall Street where the U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday.

Australia's ASX 200 eked out a 0.36% gain, but the heavily weighted financials subindex faltered 0.11%.

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.45% and the Topix index rose 0.43%. South Korea's Kospi index was up 0.12% and the Kosdaq added 0.94%.

Global interest rates continue to climb on expectations of faster central bank tightening, according to Tapas Strickland, director for economics and markets at the National Australia Bank.

"As for central bank pricing, markets now fully price four rate hikes from the US Fed in 2022, and the timing of the first ECB rate hike has been brought forward to September. The exception is China with the [People's Bank of China] cutting rates by 10bps yesterday amid an uncertain growth outlook," he wrote in a Tuesday morning note.

Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioned against a rapid rise in interest rates on Monday that could derail the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"If major economies slam on the brakes or take a U-turn in their monetary policies, there would be serious negative spillovers," Xi said via videoconference at The Davos Agenda virtual event.

"They would present challenges to global economic and financial stability, and developing countries would bear the brunt of it," he said, according to an English translation of his remarks.

He also called for countries to move away from a "Cold War mentality," saying history has repeatedly shown that confrontation only invites disastrous repercussions.