Microsoft sets record for biggest tech deal ever, topping Dell-EMC merger in 2016

Microsoft tried to set a record in 2008, when then-CEO Steve Ballmer pursued plans to buy Yahoo for about $50 billion. It would have been the biggest U.S. tech deal ever, topping JDS Uniphase's $41 billion purchase of SDL in 2000.

Fortunately for Microsoft, Yahoo repeatedly rejected its bid. Yahoo was getting trounced by Google in internet search and ultimately ended up selling for $4.5 billion to Verizon in 2017.

Satya Nadella is now trying once again to put Microsoft in the deal record book.

On Tuesday, Microsoft said it's buying video game publisher Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion, a price that would narrowly eclipse the richest U.S. tech deal in history. In 2016, Dell purchased EMC for $67 billion. The JDS-SDL deal comes next, followed by IBM's $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat, which closed in 2019.

Microsoft still has to win approval from Activision's shareholders and, more importantly, from regulators. Two recent mega-deals in the semiconductor industry — Nvidia's effort to buy Arm and AMD's agreement to purchase Xilinx — have both been held up in regulatory review for over a year.

For Microsoft, the purchase price is more than double what the 47-year-old company has ever paid. Its top previous acquisition was LinkedIn in 2016, which cost over $26 billion.

But Nadella, who succeeded Ballmer as Microsoft CEO in 2014, has the capital to spend and an investor base that's urging him to be aggressive.