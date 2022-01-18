From 6G to big data, China is looking to boost tech's share of its economy

As part of its 14th Five Year Plan, China plans to increase support for research and development into 6G or sixth generation internet. 6G is said to come after current 5G technology though no global standards or definition have been agreed upon yet.

China is aiming to boost the digital economy's share of its gross domestic product by 2025, driven by next-generation technologies like 6G internet and big data.

The ambition highlights China's push to get ahead in new technology as it continues a rivalry with the U.S. in areas from semiconductors to artificial intelligence.

In a document released last week, China's State Council, the country's top executive body, said "core industries of the digital economy" will account for 10% of its GDP by 2025, up from 7.8% in 2020.

The targets are part of China's 14th Five Year Plan, a development blueprint that runs from 2021 to 2025. Last year, China highlighted areas of "frontier technology" for which it will boost research and aim for self-sufficiency in. The latest State Council document also gives more specific targets for the coming few years.

For example, China is aiming for national online retail sales to rise from 11.76 trillion yuan in 2020 to 17 trillion yuan in 2025. It expects the software and information technology industry to rise from 8.16 trillion yuan in 2020 to 14 trillion yuan in 2025.

China anticipates users of gigabit broadband, the current fastest internet connection speed, to increase from 6.4 million in 2020 to 60 million in 2025.

In fact, boosting internet connections and speeds is part China's strategy to boost the digital economy's share of GDP.