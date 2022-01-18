China's digital yuan notches $8.3 billion in transactions in 6 months, taking a tiny share of payments

A sign for China's digital currency, the electronic Chinese yuan (e-CNY) is displayed at a shopping mall in Shanghai on March 8, 2021.

BEIJING — In a country where consumer payments are measured in the trillions, China's digital yuan has made little headway, according to 2021 figures released by the central bank on Tuesday.

The People's Bank of China began conducting trials of the digital yuan in the last two years. Since then, cumulative transactions in the currency have reached 87.57 billion yuan ($13.68 billion), Zou Lan, director of the PBOC's financial markets department, told reporters.

That means digital yuan transactions totaled 53.1 billion yuan in the second half of 2021, based on CNBC calculations of previously released figures.

For context, Ant Group's Alipay disclosed in 2020 that monthly payment volume averaged 10 trillion yuan. The company is an affiliate of Alibaba that operates one of China's two dominant apps for mobile pay, and has become the dominant form of consumer payment on the mainland.

Alipay said it had about 711 million monthly active users as of June 2020.