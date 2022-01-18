Is the ‘Zoom ceiling’ the new glass ceiling? Experts worry remote work will hold women back

Margaret Bailey, pictured with her son, works hybrid, spending some time at home and some time in the office.

The ability to work remotely has been a lifeline for Margaret Bailey during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bailey, the mother of two young children, splits her time between home and the office as vice president at St. Louis-based CannonDesign.

"I love working from home," she said.

Bailey praises her company for its flexibility and calls herself "incredibly fortunate." Yet she's worried about working in a hybrid capacity when many others eventually return to the office full-time.

"It's that fear of — I also want to make sure that I'm meeting people across the company and continuing to have exposure and visibility," said Bailey, 36, a network leader with the local chapter of Lean In.

There is certainly a bias favoring those who are in the office compared to those who are not, which can keep remote workers from getting promotions and leadership positions, said Elora Voyles, people scientist at human resources software company Tinypulse.

She has coined it the "Zoom ceiling" and believes it has become the new glass ceiling.

It mostly affects women, people of color and those with disabilities, since they are more likely to opt for remote work, Voyles said. One survey by career website FlexJobs found that 68% of women preferred to work remotely post-pandemic, compared to 57% of men. Additionally, 80% of women ranked it as a top job benefit, while only 69% of men said the same.