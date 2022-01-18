Americans think they'll need $1.9 million to retire. Here's how much you really need

The average American hopes to retire by age 62.

Yet when it comes to planning for retirement, picking a specific age means you are focusing on the wrong number, according to financial expert and radio show host Chris Hogan.

"Retirement is not an age," Hogan said. "It is a financial number."

Americans think they need $1.9 million to retire, according to a 2021 nationwide study by Charles Schwab.

More from Invest in You:

Author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic

Millennial uses $40,000 salary to pay off $102,000 in student loans in 6 years

How to get your employer to help pay off your student loans

Retirement planning, however, is not one-size-fits-all.

Hogan recommends that you start by determining exactly how much money you need per year to fund your dream retirement. Once you have that yearly total, work your way backward to figure out what size nest egg you need.

Check out this video to see case studies of how much money you should save and learn Hogan's process for setting realistic goals in retirement.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.