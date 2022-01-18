Oil hits seven-year high as Houthi attack on UAE rattles regional tensions

A storage facility of oil giant ADNOC near the airport in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, on Jan. 17, 2022.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates has vowed to retaliate against Houthi militants for a deadly attack on its capital Abu Dhabi on Monday that killed three people, as fresh tensions in the region helped push oil prices to their highest level in seven years.

"We condemn the Houthi militia's targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil today," the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement following the attacks. "We reiterate that those responsible for this unlawful targeting of our country will be held accountable."

The ministry added that the UAE "reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation."

International benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.6% to $87.89 a barrel on Tuesday morning, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures jumped more than 2% to hit $85.56 during early morning deals. Both oil contracts notched their highest level since October 2014 after a subdued trading day on Monday as U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday.

Energy analysts have attributed oil's bullish run over recent weeks to signs of tightness in the market and persistent worries of a Russian incursion into Ukraine. The rising threat of a further deterioration in the Middle East's security climate has provided further support to oil prices, prompting some to forecast a return to triple digits.