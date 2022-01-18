Autonomous driving start-up Wayve bags $200 million from Microsoft, Virgin and Baillie Gifford

LONDON — U.K. autonomous driving start-up Wayve has been backed by a host of big name investors including Microsoft, Virgin and Baillie Gifford in a $200 million funding round that brings total investment in the company up to $258 million.

Wayve did not disclose its new valuation but it's likely to be in excess of $1 billion, which would make it a so-called "unicorn" company.

Founded in London in 2017, Wayve's team of machine-learning scientists and roboticists are trying to build an autonomous driving system that's underpinned by AI.

Alex Kendall, the New Zealander who co-founded Wayve, told CNBC that his firm's approach is "quite contrarian" compared to what already exists.

Traditionally, technology companies have tried to tell cars how to drive with hand-coded rules, Kendall said, adding that they tend to use a "very complex hardware stack" that can sometimes include eight LiDAR (laser imaging detection and ranging) sensors, six radar and 30 cameras.

This approach can work in places like Phoenix, Arizona, where it's almost always sunny and there are wide open boulevards on grid-like structures, but it isn't scalable in other parts of the world, according to Kendall, who is also Wayve's CEO.

Wayve's approach, which it has dubbed AV 2.0, involves trying to teach a car how to drive itself with machine-learning software and a few cameras.

"It's able to learn to do things that are more complex than humans can hand-program," Kendall said, adding that the car can "see the world for itself" with the company's computer vision platform. "It can make its own decisions based on what it sees and drive in very complex environments like we have in central London."