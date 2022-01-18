We have a chance to end Covid emergency in 2022, WHO official says

Executive Director of the WHO Emergencies Program Mike Ryan speaks at a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland on Feb. 6, 2020.

Covid-19 will never be eradicated, but society has a chance to end the public health emergency in 2022, a senior WHO official has said.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum's virtual Davos Agenda event on Tuesday, Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said.

"We won't end the virus this year, we won't ever end the virus — what we can end is the public health emergency," he told a panel via videoconference.

"It's the death, it's the hospitalizations, it's the disruptions that cause the tragedy, not the virus. The virus is a vehicle."

However, he expressed some optimism that it was possible for this year to mark a turning point in the pandemic.

"Yes, we have a chance to end the public health emergency this year," he said, noting that this could only be done by addressing longstanding inequities in various areas of society, such as fair access to vaccines and health care.

"It won't end if we don't [address these issues], this tragedy will continue," he added.

But Ryan warned that Covid would still pose a threat to society even once it shifted from being a pandemic virus to an endemic one.

"Endemic malaria, endemic HIV kill hundreds of thousands of people every year — endemic does not mean 'good,' it just means 'here forever,'" he said. "What we need to do is get to low levels of disease incidence with maximum vaccination of our populations where no one has to die. That's the end of the emergency in my view, that's the end of the pandemic."