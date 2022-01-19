China's smartphone shipments bounce back from pandemic lows, but chip shortage and Covid still weigh

Chinese domestic smartphone shipments recovered from the hit they took during the pandemic but have still not recovered to pre-Covid levels, according to government data.

The smartphone industry has been constrained by various factors, from the global semiconductor shortage to disruption from Covid outbreaks in China.

Domestic smartphone shipments totaled 342.8 million in 2021, up 15.9% year-on-year, according to data released Tuesday by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

That was strong growth compared to 2020 which saw the market take a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. Various parts of the country were locked down, effectively shutting down large parts of the economy.

Still, 2021's smartphone shipment figure is below the 371.7 million units shipped in 2019, before the pandemic began.

The smartphone industry faced a number of issues in 2021 which perhaps held the market back from reaching pre-pandemic levels, according to Neil Shah, partner at Counterpoint Research.