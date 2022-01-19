Fauci says FDA could authorize Pfizer's Covid vaccine for kids under 5 in the next month

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said the Food and Drug Administration could approve Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for children under 5-years-old in the next month.

"My hope is that it's going to be within the next month or so and not much later than that, but I can't guarantee that," Fauci said during an interview with Blue Star Families, a nonprofit group that supports military families.

Fauci said younger children will likely need three doses, because two shots did not induce an adequate immune response in 2- to 4-year-olds in Pfizer's clinical trials.

Pfizer plans to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2022 if the three-dose study proves successful, the company announced in December. Pfizer said it did not identify any safety concerns with the 3-microgram vaccine doses in children six months to 4-years-old. Adults receive two doses of 30 micrograms apiece as part of their primary series of shots.

Children under 5 are particularly vulnerable right now because they are the only age group that is not currently eligible for vaccination. Hospitalizations of children with Covid are rising as the highly contagious omicron variant has rapidly spread through communities across the U.S. over the past month.