Here’s how rising interest rates may affect your bond portfolio in retirement

Many retirees rely on bonds for income, lower risk and portfolio growth. However, as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates, some worry about the effects on their nest egg.

The cost of living has swelled for months, with the Consumer Price Index, the key measure of inflation, rising 7% year over year in December, the fastest since 1982, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he expects a series of rate hikes this year, with reduced pandemic support from the central bank, to quell rising inflation.

This may alarm investors since market interest rates and bond prices typically move in opposite directions, meaning higher rates generally cause bond values to fall, known as interest rate risk.

For example, let's say you have a 10-year $1,000 bond paying a 3% coupon. If market interest rates rise to 4% in one year, the asset will still pay 3%, but the bond's value may drop to $925.

The reason for the price dip is new bonds may be issued with the higher 4% coupon, making the original 3% bond less attractive unless someone can buy it at a discount.

With higher yields elsewhere, investors tend to sell their current bonds to purchase the higher-paying ones, and heavy selling causes prices to slide, explained certified financial planner Brad Lineberger, president of Carlsbad, California-based Seaside Wealth Management.