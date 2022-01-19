Sony shares tank over 12% after Microsoft and Activision's $68.7 billion tie-up plan

Game enthusiasts and industry personnel walk between the Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation exhibits at the E3 trade show on June 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Sony shares fell more than 12% in Tokyo on Wednesday after Microsoft announced plans to buy Activision.

Investors likely fear rising competition to Sony's PlayStation division as well as the potential for Microsoft to pull some popular games from the Japanese entertainment giant's platforms.

For some time, Sony has been ahead of Microsoft with its portfolio of first-party games, allowing it to stay ahead in the console wars. But should Microsoft close the acquisition of Activision, it will have a strong portfolio of hit games from the Call of Duty franchise to World of Warcraft.

That content can help power Microsoft's subscription strategy around Game Pass, a pay-monthly service that allows users to access a library of games across different devices. It is a rival to Sony's "PlayStation Plus" and "PlayStation Now" services.

When console makers own the gaming studio, they often make those games exclusive to their platforms. Games like Call of Duty are currently available on both PlayStation and Xbox.

But investors fear Microsoft could take those games off of PlayStation's platforms, giving the U.S. company more attractive content to rival Sony.

"There is no doubt that this deal weakens Sony position in the market," Piers Harding-Rolls, games research director at Ampere Analysis, said in a note published Wednesday.