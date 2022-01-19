86% of last year's new investors plan to put even more money in stocks in 2022, survey says

The stock market's newest investors appear to like what they've seen so far.

Among individuals who began investing last year, 86% plan to increase their stock holdings in 2022, according to a recent survey from Investing.com. This is despite fewer of them (67%) making a profit in 2021 than more experienced investors (87%).

They also largely expect stocks to rise in value this year (84%) more so than more seasoned investors (75%). Yet they may want to brace for turbulence.

"After wrapping up another strong year of gains in 2021, there are plenty of reasons to be cautious about the stock market in 2022," said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

More from Personal Finance:

Don't overlook these assets in your will or estate plan

Inflation gave the average worker 2.4% pay cut last year

Taxpayer advocate warns of potential for refund delays

"Looking ahead, stocks look set for a volatile year amid risks related to the Federal Reserve's tightening plans and the ongoing coronavirus health crisis," Cohen said.

Amid persistent inflation — about 7% over the last year — the Federal Reserve is expected to back off its bond buying, which was implemented early in the pandemic as a way to prop up the economy. The Fed is also expected to raise a key interest rate three or four times this year, starting as early as March.

Last year was marked by a surge in new investors. Factors that contributed to the boom include the availability of commission-free trades, higher personal savings levels and no shortage of investing information online, including from fellow investors on social media

And, of course, it didn't hurt that aside from a few dips, the market just kept going up and up. The S&P 500 Index, a broad measure of how U.S. companies are faring, ended the year with a 26.9% gain. The average over time is about 10%.