Senate to vote on doomed voting rights bills, filibuster changes in final push for Democrats

A message for the senate to pass voting rights legislation sponsored by The Declaration for American Democracy, is seen on 3rd Street SW, on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The Senate could decide the fate of sweeping voting rights bills and proposed changes to the chamber's rules Wednesday after months of wrangling over how far Congress needs to go to protect U.S. democracy.

The chamber aims to vote as soon as Wednesday night to advance legislation that would expand early and mail-in voting and make Election Day a national holiday, among a bevy of other reforms. Republicans will block the proposals.

Democrats then plan to vote on changing Senate rules to require a so-called talking filibuster for only the voting rights bills. The change would force GOP senators to actively speak on the Senate floor to block the legislation rather than withhold their support in a vote. If all senators used up their speeches – each is allowed up to two speeches, with no time limit – the chamber could pass the proposals with a simple majority.

While the Senate rules tweak would require a simple majority, it is also expected to fail. Two Democrats, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have said they will oppose most proposed changes to the filibuster.

"Win, lose or draw, we are going to vote, we are going to vote," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday. "Especially when the issue relates to the beating heart of our democracy, as voting rights does."