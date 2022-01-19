Some states offer assistance to families unable to afford funeral costs

Financial help is often available to families unable to afford the funeral and burial costs for a loved one, but they may not realize it.

Although a number of states and counties have funds to assist residents with memorial expenses, the details of the resources can be buried on government websites and hard to track down at any time, let alone a traumatic and overwhelming one.

Still, the support — usually available only to those with little to no means — will be worth trying to find for many people. In 2021, the median cost of a funeral with a viewing and burial was $7,848.

"It's a big problem for a lot of low-income people," said Joshua Slocum, executive director of the nonprofit Funeral Consumers Alliance.

To learn if there's a burial assistance fund in your state or county, first turn to your local department of social service's website, Slocum said.

Some of the programs have started offering people larger aid amounts during the pandemic.

Because information can be tricky to find, he added: "People may have to get on the phone and talk to a person."

Each fund has different rules and procedures.

In New Jersey, for example, it's the funeral home and cemetery that petition the state for the aid, typically after they have heard from a family with financial struggles, said George R. Kelder, CEO and executive director of the New Jersey State Funeral Directors Association. (Each year, between 7,000 and 8,000 residents receive the support, Kelder said.)