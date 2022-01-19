10-year Treasury yield hits 1.9% as investors bet on rate hikes

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved 2 basis points higher to 1.8916% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed 1 basis point to 2.2036%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 1.9% on Wednesday morning, its highest point since December 2019.

The 10-year rate surged on Tuesday, topping 1.87%, amid growing investor anticipation that the Federal Reserve could soon start to hike interest rates.

The two-year Treasury yield, which reflects short-term interest rate expectations, also topped 1% for the first time in two years. It remained higher on Wednesday morning, hovering above 1.06%.

In a note on Tuesday, BlackRock Investment Institute's team of strategists, headed up by Jean Boivin, argued that the anticipated timing of rate hikes wasn't causing the jump in yields.

"The sum total of expected rate hikes remains low, thanks to a historically muted Fed response to inflation," the strategists explained.

In fact, they said that the spike in the 10-year yield "tells us that investors are less willing to pay a safety premium for bonds and isn't bad news for stocks per se."