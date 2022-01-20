Cramer's lightning round: NextEra Energy is a buy

Loading chart...

NextEra Energy: "NextEra is the fastest growing utility. I think it's terrific, and I actually would be a buyer here tomorrow morning."

Spero Therapeutics: "This is the height of speculation. It doesn't make any money at all. You literally are hoping that another drug company will buy that company. That's what must happen."

Moderna: "If we're near the end of Covid, then Moderna needs to continue to go down a little more, and Pfizer represents a better buy."

On Holding: "I think there are too many shoe companies. I thought that was one of them. I didn't like Allbirds, I didn't like On. I just don't like these kinds of companies. They are too expensive, and they don't make any money. I mean come on, you've got to make money here."

Sanofi: "We've had [CEO Paul Hudson] on a bunch of times. I feel the same way, 3.7% yield, it's fine. ... It's good."

Lincoln Electric: "That's a really good company. Lincoln is a very, very good company. There we go: A company that makes things, builds things, sells them for a profit. Yes. Hallelujah."

AMN Healthcare Services: "[CEO] Susan Salka is terrific. The stock has come down a lot. Sells at only 13 times earnings. I say you have to nibble right here. Right here. I like it."

