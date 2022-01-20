CNBC Pro

Bank of America is bullish on Europe — and names 10 stocks it expects to beat consensus

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO06:20
CNBC ProAirbnb, Morgan Stanley, and Las Vegas Sands are some of today's top picks: Pro Market Movers Jan. 19
Alison Conklin2 hours ago
CNBC ProCharts show stock sell-off not over and broader market could correct 10% or more
Patti Domm2 hours ago
CNBC ProNed Davis Research cuts view on stocks on worries over earnings and the Fed
Jeff Cox
Read More